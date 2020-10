On the Saturday Supplement this week Joe McGill will talks to descendants of those involved in the Bun a Doirĺn ambush in Dromid during the War of Independence. He will also speak to Institute of Technology Tralee lecturer Dr Patrick McGarty who has become the latest author in Four Courts Press’ Irish Revolution series with the launching of Leitrim, The Irish Revolution 1912-23. Joe will also bring you some Kingdom Good News.