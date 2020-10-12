On this week’s Saturday Supplement Joe McGill broadcasted live from the Manor West Shopping Centre at the launch of Kerry Mental Health and Well-being festival week. For more information, check out www.healthykerry.ie.
Disposable masks and gloves result in increase in littering in Kerry
The wearing of disposable masks and gloves due to COVID-19 has resulted in an increase in littering in Kerry towns. The latest Irish Business Against...
Decision to refuse eight houses in Tralee appealed
A Kerry County Council decision to refuse permission for eight houses in Tralee has been appealed. The local authority pointed to a condition previously attached...
Garda superintendent says person due before courts in relation following Killarney road bowling
A garda superintendent says a person is due before the courts following road bowling in Killarney. Garda Superintendent Flor Murphy was speaking at the online...
Seven Days – October 11th, 2020
Join Elaine Kinsella as she looks back on the week on Radio Kerry.
Horizons – October 11th, 2020
Join Mary Fagan for this week’s edition of Horizons.
Saturday Supplement – October 10th, 2020
