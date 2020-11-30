Kerry retailers look forward to reopening
Kerry retailers are looking forward to reopening tomorrow after six weeks of Level 5 restrictions. All retail is allowed under Level 3 restrictions, which begin...
Appeal for witnesses following altercation in Tralee housing estate
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an altercation involving a large number of people in a Tralee housing estate.The incident took place around 3pm...
Oaklands Nursing Home will remain open until suitable accommodation is found for residents
Oaklands Nursing Home will remain open until suitable accommodation is found for all residents.That's according to the Minister for Education and Fianna Fáil TD...
Anne Calls Eir to Account – November 30th, 2020
Anne Lawlor from Ardfert has been a customer of the telecoms company for 35 years.
Saoirse the Star – November 30th, 2020
The young participants on Friday’s Late Late Toy Show won the hearts of the nation. Saoirse Moynihan, who goes to Caherleaheen National School, outside...
Minister Foley on the Economy Reopening, Schools, & Oaklands Controversy – November 30th, 2020
Norma Foley, the Kerry Fianna Fáil TD who is Minister for Education and Skills, speaks to Jerry ahead of tomorrow’s relaxation of economic and...