Saturday Supplement – May 9th, 2020

On the Saturday Supplement with Joe McGill this week we’ll be talking to Nine-year-old Molly Kate Geary who is calling on Kerry people to help raise funds for charities supporting older people. Tim Sheehan from Kenmare will describe his 2kms in ‘Kingdom 2K’. Joe will also bring you Kingdom Good News; giving you the good news from around the county and beyond. We’ll hear how one festival is moving online due to the current crisis. We’ll also be talking about a National Gallery of Ireland initiative with great impact for young people in Kerry. It is the second Saturday of the month so we’ll have our Kerry County Council ‘Creative Kingdom’.