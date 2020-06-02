On the Saturday Supplement with Joe McGill this week we talk to Foilmore historian Paul Clifford about a Glencar man who was killed during an attack on a RIC Barracks in Kilmallock in County Limerick 100 years ago this week. We will also talk to Dora McCarthy from Inch as she describes her 2kms in ‘Kingdom 2K’. We now have a weekly feature called ‘Kerry during Covid 19’ with renowned photographer Domnick Walsh. Domnick is keeping a photo diary of Kerry during COVID 19 and each week he’ll describe one photo he has taken during the crisis and the story behind it. Joe will also bring you Kingdom Good News; giving you the good news from around the county and beyond.
Opportunity for Kerry to promote itself as ideal remote working hub
The pandemic is an opportunity for Kerry to promote itself as an ideal remote working hub.That's according to the CEO of leading technology firm,...
No confirmed cases of COVID-19 in University Hospital Kerry
There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in University Hospital Kerry.That's according to the latest data released by the HSE.The information is correct...
Further rise in Kerry employers availing of Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme
There's been a further rise in the number of Kerry employers availing of the COVID-19 Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme.According to figures released by the...
Saturday Supplement – May 30th, 2020
On the Saturday Supplement with Joe McGill this week we talk to Foilmore historian Paul Clifford about a Glencar man who was killed during...
Be the Voice
Radio Kerry has always prided itself on being the Voice of the Kingdom – a means by which the county can tell its own...
Agritime – May 28th, 2020
On this week's Agritime, Aisling O'Brien hears about the rollout of remote farm audits by Bord Bia. A Kerry MEP shares his thoughts on...