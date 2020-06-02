Saturday Supplement – May 30th, 2020

On the Saturday Supplement with Joe McGill this week we talk to Foilmore historian Paul Clifford about a Glencar man who was killed during an attack on a RIC Barracks in Kilmallock in County Limerick 100 years ago this week. We will also talk to Dora McCarthy from Inch as she describes her 2kms in ‘Kingdom 2K’. We now have a weekly feature called ‘Kerry during Covid 19’ with renowned photographer Domnick Walsh. Domnick is keeping a photo diary of Kerry during COVID 19 and each week he’ll describe one photo he has taken during the crisis and the story behind it. Joe will also bring you Kingdom Good News; giving you the good news from around the county and beyond.