Saturday Supplement – May 23rd, 2020

On the Saturday Supplement with Joe McGill this week, we talk to John Mulvihill from the Kerry Bog Village about 28 year old ‘Flashy Fox’ who has sired over 400 rare breed bog ponies in his time with the latest addition arriving within the past week! We hear from Tom Nugent from Burrane in the parish of Killimer Co.Clare as he describes his 2kms and the Kingdom from the Clare side in ‘Kingdom 2K’. We now have a weekly feature called ‘Kerry during Covid 19’ with renowned photographer Domnick Walsh. Domnick is keeping a photo diary of Kerry during COVID 19 and each week he’ll describe one photo he has taken during the crisis and the story behind it. Joe also brings you Kingdom Good News; giving you the good news from around the county and beyond. And we’re talking about a group of Bikers who are doing their bit during the current crisis by delivering PPE equipment to those who are in most need.