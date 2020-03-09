Saturday Supplement – March 7th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Over the last few months Radio Kerry has been participating in the BAI funded ‘Speak Up’ programme. This gives community groups a ‘voice’ and for a full week the chance to learn and engage in all aspects of radio and media literacy. This week’s group are members of the Traveller community here in Kerry and this week’s Saturday Supplement with Joe McGill is produced entirely by them.

