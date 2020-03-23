Saturday Supplement – March 21st, 2020

By
Admin
-

On the Saturday Supplement with Joe McGill this week we celebrate the moms of the county! If you want to pay tribute to a mother who has been an inspiration for you; it could be in this current crisis or just in life in general, let Joe know. On our handmade in Kerry series we will be featuring Julia Clarke from Skellig Pottery. We will also hear two wonderful short features from KETB Radio Kerry students.

