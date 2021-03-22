Saturday Supplement – March 20th, 2021

On the Saturday Supplement with Joe McGill this week, we be hear from Listowel native Michael Guerin about his book “Soldiers We Will Be” which is a Military History from Wolfe Tone’s retreat on a French ship to the Shannon Estuary 1796 to FCA days in Kerry. We’ll hear the final episode of ‘Plastic Generation’ produced by Joe McGill and Connie Broderick. We also hear from Dingle Birdwatcher Tom Lynch about the different sounds and songs we hear from the birds around us.