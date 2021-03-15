Saturday Supplement – March 13th, 2021

On the Saturday Supplement with Joe McGill this week, we be hear from Dingle native Thomas O’Callaghan about a new cd featuring some of Kerry’s Best Loved songs with proceeds in aid of the Cancer Support Charity, Recovery Haven. Taking or making a phone call is something all of us do each day. If you have had a one call that sticks out in your mind, then the students of the Digital Journalism and Radio Broadcasting course run by Radio Kerry and Kerry College of Further Education want to hear from you. It is the second Saturday of the month so we have our Kerry County Council Creative Kingdom letting you know what’s going on in the Arts world around the county. We’ll also hear the seventh episode of ‘Plastic Generation’ produced by Joe McGill and Connie Broderick.