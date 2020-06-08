Saturday Supplement – June 6th, 2020

On the Saturday Supplement with Joe McGill this week we have some fun with certain Irish words still in use in the East Kerry region and beyond with Cllr Michael Gleeson. We will also talk to Una O’Neill from Sneem as she describes her 2kms in ‘Kingdom 2K’. We now have a weekly feature called ‘Kerry during Covid 19’ with renowned photographer Domnick Walsh. Domnick is keeping a photo diary of Kerry during COVID 19 and each week he’ll describe one photo he has taken during the crisis and the story behind it. Joe will also bring you Kingdom Good News; giving you the good news from around the county and beyond.
