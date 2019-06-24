Saturday Supplement – June 22nd, 2019

On the Saturday Supplement this week Joe McGill broadcasted a special ‘Tourism in Kerry’ programme live from the Failte Ireland Tourist Information Office in Killarney. Joe chatted with industry experts, people who make a living from tourism in Kerry and found out what the future holds for tourism in the Kingdom.

