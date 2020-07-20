Saturday Supplement – July 18th, 2020

On the Saturday Supplement this week, Joe McGill talks about the Heritage Council which is calling on children in Kerry to showcase local heritage through LEGO®. We will also hear from author and journalist Breda Joy from Killarney as she describes her 2kms in ‘Kingdom 2K’. We’ll have our weekly feature ‘Kerry during Covid 19’ with renowned photographer Domnick Walsh. Domnick is keeping a photo diary of Kerry during COVID 19 and each week he’ll describe photos he has taken during the crisis and the story behind it. He also set Joe a challenge of taking a photo. Joe took this one of Ponkey and Indiana having a laugh!! What do you thing?! Speaking of photos Peter Cox will tall to Joe about a photo he took of the comet during the week. The Cahersiveen Celtic Music Festival also have an exciting announcement to make and Joe will also bring you Kingdom Good News; giving you the good news from around the county and beyond.