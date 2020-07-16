Saturday Supplement – July 11th, 2020

On the Saturday Supplement this week Joe McGill meets three people who feature in a wedding photograph that was taken 47 years ago! Jackie Moran escorted bride and groom Connie and Arnie Wright in his pony and trap for their wedding in Waterville. The happy couple did not meet with Jackie again until this week and Joe was there to capture the moment. We will also hear from TP O Connor from Ballydavid as he describes his 2kms in ‘Kingdom 2K’. We’ll have our weekly feature ‘Kerry during Covid 19’ with renowned photographer Domnick Walsh. Domnick is keeping a photo diary of Kerry during COVID 19 and each week he’ll describe photos he has taken during the crisis and the story behind it. Joe will also bring you Kingdom Good News; giving you the good news from around the county and beyond. It is the second Saturday of the month so we’ll have our Kerry County Council Creative Kingdom.