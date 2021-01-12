Woman killed in crash on Killarney-Tralee road
A woman in her eighties has died following a head-on collision involving two vehicles, and four people, on the main Killarney-Tralee road.The crash occurred...
46 deaths from COVID-19 announced this evening
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 46 more deaths among those who've contracted COVID-19. Forty-four of these deaths took place this...
HIQA received 36 complaints against Kerry nursing homes last year
HIQA received 36 complaints against staff and providers in Kerry nursing homes during 2020.The Health Information and Quality Authority is an independent body, which...
Boarded Out, Brutalised, Stigmatised – January 12th, 2021
In today’s Farming Independent, which is part of the Irish Independent, a supplement examines the treatment of children who were boarded out from church-run...