Saturday Supplement – February 6th, 2021

On the Saturday Supplement this week it is the first Saturday of the month so we will have our ‘In Focus’ photo slot with Domnick Walsh. We’ll also hear the third episode of ‘Plastic Generation’ produced by Joe McGill and Connie Broderick. We’ll chat to Casey Etherton who is a talented young artist from Caherdaniel who recently won first prize in the 16 –18 years category in the Texaco Children’s Arts Competition. Casey’s winning painting “Kevin In The Pink” will go on a tour of the county in February and March.