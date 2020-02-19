Saturday Supplement – February 15th, 2020

On the Saturday Supplement this week Joe McGill talks books, local history, centenaries and Kerry politicians and elections of the past with Owen O’Shea. It’s also the start of a new 6 part documentary series called Hand Made in Kerry 2. This documentary will provide an insight into the amazing variety of crafts represented in Kerry. Some of the most ancient of these arts and crafts go back to the Middle Ages and beyond. First up it’s Alice Dennehy from Skellig Soaps from Cahersiveen.