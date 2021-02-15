Saturday Supplement – February 13th, 2021

On the Saturday Supplement this week we have a very special Valentine’s programme with short features produced by Radio Kerry/Kerry College Broadcast students. We will find out about; who was St Valentine, the evolution of dating in Kerry, and what does love actually mean?! It is the second Saturday of the month so we have our Kerry County Council Creative Kingdom letting you know what’s going on in the Arts world around the county. We’ll also hear the fifth episode of ‘Plastic Generation’ produced by Joe McGill and Connie Broderick and this episode features Vincent Hyland.