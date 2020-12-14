19 new Covid cases in Kerry reported this evening
19 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Kerry in the latest figures from the health authority.They were among the 264 new cases...
Urgent funding needed to protect mid-Kerry homes from tidal flooding
Urgent funding is needed to protect homes in mid-Kerry from tidal flooding.Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says homes at Cromane Lower are at risk...
Kerry householders warned about bogus callers
Kerry householders are being warned about bogus callers who've been operating in the greater Tralee area in recent days.Gardaí received reports of people calling...
West Kerry’s Role in the Struggle for Sovereign Independence – December 14th, 2020
Noel Ó Murchú is the author of a new book, War in the West 1918 – 1923.
Going to Church This COVID Christmas – December 14th, 2020
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number of people attending church services is limited and some Catholic parishes have implemented a booking system for Christmas...
Kerry Hurlers in Croke Park Final: A Performance to Build on – December 14th,...
Yesterday, Kerry senior hurlers were narrowly defeated by Antrim in the final of the Joe McDonagh Cup. Mike O’Halloran of Radio Kerry Sport gives...