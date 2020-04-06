Saturday Supplement – April 4th, 2020

On the Saturday Supplement with Joe McGill this week we’ll be talking about a new book called My Wild Atlantic Kitchen: Recipes and Recollections which is a compilation of Maura O’Connell Foley’s favourite recipes created throughout her career in Kenmare spanning over six decades. We will have the final episode of Handmade in Kerry 2 series this time featuring Farriers Pa and Timmy MacGillycuddy from Ballydribeen, Killarney. We will hear the story of Denis Fenton, a native of Ventry parish who left his home for America aged 17, and went on to win medals at 2 Olympic Games, Antwerp 1920 and Paris 1924. Joe also wants to hear your good news no matter how big or small and he will share it with the county.