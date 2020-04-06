Saturday Supplement – April 4th, 2020

By
Admin
-

On the Saturday Supplement with Joe McGill this week we’ll be talking about a new book called My Wild Atlantic Kitchen: Recipes and Recollections which is a compilation of Maura O’Connell Foley’s favourite recipes created throughout her career in Kenmare spanning over six decades. We will have the final episode of Handmade in Kerry 2 series this time featuring Farriers Pa and Timmy MacGillycuddy from Ballydribeen, Killarney. We will hear the story of Denis Fenton, a native of Ventry parish who left his home for America aged 17, and went on to win medals at 2 Olympic Games, Antwerp 1920 and Paris 1924. Joe also wants to hear your good news no matter how big or small and he will share it with the county.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR