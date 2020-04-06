On the Saturday Supplement with Joe McGill this week we’ll be talking about a new book called My Wild Atlantic Kitchen: Recipes and Recollections which is a compilation of Maura O’Connell Foley’s favourite recipes created throughout her career in Kenmare spanning over six decades. We will have the final episode of Handmade in Kerry 2 series this time featuring Farriers Pa and Timmy MacGillycuddy from Ballydribeen, Killarney. We will hear the story of Denis Fenton, a native of Ventry parish who left his home for America aged 17, and went on to win medals at 2 Olympic Games, Antwerp 1920 and Paris 1924. Joe also wants to hear your good news no matter how big or small and he will share it with the county.
16 more deaths from COVID-19
16 more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the Republic of Ireland.It brings the total death toll in the country to...
Gardaí seek public’s help following jewellery thefts in separate homes in Killarney area
Gardai are seeking the public's help, after two sizeable jewellery thefts from homes in the greater Killarney area.Valuable jewellery was stolen from two unoccupied...
Guidance for separated parents regarding access to children during COVID-19 restrictions
The Law Society has published guidance regarding separated parents' access to their children during COVID-19 restrictions.The society and the Family Lawyers' Association says the...
Saturday Supplement – April 4th, 2020
Don’t Let College Students’ Grades Suffer Because of Lockdown – April 6th, 2020
Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley is calling for universities to adopt a ‘no detriment policy’ amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Jerry also speaks to...
Gardaí Issue Warning to Holiday Home Owners – April 6th, 2020
Superintendent Dan Keane of the Tralee Garda Division has a clear message for people with holiday homes in the county: Don't come! Instead, they...