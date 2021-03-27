Saturday Morning Sports Update

RUGBY

Leinster and Munster have recalled a host of internationals for this evening’s Pro 14 Grand Final.

Peter O’Mahony, CJ Stander, Tadhg Beirne, Keith Earls, and Conor Murray all come into the Munster side.

Jonathan Sexton is on the Leinster bench, but they welcome back Jordan Larmour, Robbie Henshaw and Cian Healy.

Larmour says defending champions Leinster know what to expect from Munster

Kick-off at the RDS is at 5.



Wales claimed a fourth Six Nations championship in ten years last night, without kicking a ball.

Needing a 21-point win with a bonus point, France conspired to lose 27-23 at home to Scotland.

Ireland finished third in the table on points difference, collecting a cheque for almost 3-million euro.

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny says pace will be the key to beating Luxembourg tonight.

The sides meet in a World Cup qualifier at the Aviva Stadium.

Aaron Connolly misses the game with a foot injury, with Troy Parrott promoted to the matchday squad.

Kenny is expecting an open encounter

Kick-off at Lansdowne Road is at 7.45.

At the same time in Ireland’s Group A, Serbia play host to Portugal.

SOCCER

Finn Harps sit top of the embryonic SSE Airtricity Premier Division table.

An Adam Foley brace saw Ollie Horgan’s side win 2-1 away to Dundalk.

While a pair of brilliant goals from Romeo Parkes and Jordan Gibson saw Sligo win 2-1 at Waterford.

Bohemians go in search of their first points of the season this afternoon, with Longford visiting Dalymount.

While St. Pat’s entertain Drogheda – both of those games kick-off at 4.



GOLF

Rory McIlroy’s challenge at the WGC Matchplay came to an end last night.

The world number-11 tied his final group game with Cameron Smith.

A McIlroy win would not have been good enough anyway, with Ian Poulter beating Lanto Griffin 2-and-1.



SNOOKER

Neil Robertson awaits the winner of today’s semi-final at the Tour Championship.

Ronnie O’Sullivan takes on Barry Hawkins at Celtic Manor, with the first session underway at 1.

Robertson booked his place in the final with a 9-3 win over Mark Selby last night.



RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Navan this afternoon, with the first off at ten-to-2.

The going on the County Meath track is Heavy.

In the UK, there’s racing today at

Kelso, good to soft, from 12.30

Kempton, standard/slow, from 1.15

Doncaster, good, from 1.25

Newbury, good to soft, from 2.20

Wolverhampton, standard, from 4.25