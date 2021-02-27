Saturday Morning Sports Update

RUGBY

Ireland are in Rome seeking a first win of this year’s Guinness Six Nations.

They’re up against an Italian side who’ve lost their last 29-games in the competition.

Head coach Andy Farrell has made seven changes from the side narrowly beaten by France a fortnight ago.

Back into the side come Jonathan Sexton, Jordan Larmour and James Ryan.

While Craig Casey and Ryan Baird could earn first caps off the bench.

Kick off at the Stadio Olimpico is at 2.15.

===

George North becomes the youngest player to win 100 caps for their country today.

He starts at outside centre for Wales’ clash with England at the Principality Stadium.

Wales are looking to maintain their Grand Slam hopes.

Kick-off is at quarter-to-5.

===

Joey Carbery kicked his first points in over a year last night.

He converted Niall Scannell’s late try in Munster’s 20-points to 11 win away to Cardiff Blues in the Pro 14.

Carbery was given a seventeen-minute run-out as a replacement for JJ Hanrahan.

John Cooney and John Andrew both crossed the whitewash as Ulster beat Ospreys 21-points to 7 in Belfast.

The main drama of the night came in Treviso where Bundee Aki’s last-minute try handed Connacht a 19-17 win at Benetton.

GAELIC GAMES

The GAA’s Annual Congress is underway – with 37 motions up for debate today.

Among the possible changes to be discussed are the introduction of a black card for cynical play in hurling, and the proposed split-season.

Meanwhile, Larry McCarthy will be sworn in as the 40th president of the GAA, succeeding John Horan.

SOCCER

Manchester City can stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League table to thirteen points at lunchtime.

Pep Guardiola’s side play host to the season’s surprise package West Ham, with kick-off at the Etihad at 12.30.

Two of the league’s strugglers meet at 3, with second-from-bottom West Brom playing host to Brighton.

Just a point separates Leeds from Aston Villa ahead of their clash at Elland Road.

And at 8pm, Newcastle seek a first win in three-matches when they play host to a resurgent Wolves.

===

F-A-I C-E-O Jonathan Hill says he remains confident that Dublin will host games at this summer’s European Championships.

The Aviva Stadium is due to stage four games at the delayed Euro 2020 with UEFA due to finalise plans for the tournament next month.

Hill also believes Ireland could join the U-K in a joint bid for the 2030 World Cup.

GOLF

Brooks Koepka (pron: kep-ka) has a one shot lead after two rounds of the W-G-C Workday Championship.

The four-time major winner is 11-under-par heading into the third round this afternoon.

Rory McIlroy will tee off from five-under with Shane Lowry two-under.

===

Seamus Power is six shots off the lead heading into day 3 of the Puerto Rico Open.

The Waterford golfer is 5-under par after a second round 70.

Padraig Harrington reached halfway in 2-under.

American Brandon Wu is the man to catch on 11-under par.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Fairyhouse this afternoon, with the first going to post at 1.10.

Racing in the UK today is at Kempton, Lingfield, Newcastle and Chelmsford City.