Saturday Morning Sports Update

RUGBY

Ireland will look to wrap up their international year with another win this evening, when they host the USA at the Aivia Stadium.

Joe Schmidt has named a much changed side for the final game of the November series, with plenty of players trying to impress a year out from the World Cup.





One of those is Darren Sweetnam, who says you have to grab every chance you can get in the green shirt.

That kicks off at 6.30, while at 5.40 the Irish women’s team are in action.

They take on England at Twickenham.

SOCCER

West Brom are up to second in the Skybet Championship after a 2-1 win away to Ipswich Town last night.

The top four are all in action as the Premier League returns this afternoon after the International break.

Leaders Manchester City are away to West Ham,

While Liverpool make the trip to Watford.

And fourth entertain third at Wembley, where Tottenham face Chelsea in the late kick-off.

In today’s other games, Brighton take on Leicester.

Manchester United welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford

Everton face Cardiff

And Southampton go to Fulham.

BOXING

Kellie Harrington has a World Elite Championship gold medal in her sights this morning.

The Dubliner faces Sudaporn Seesondee (PR: Sooda-Pawn See-Sun-Dee) in the women’s lightweight final in New Delhi.

GOLF

Thomas Pieters and and Thomas Detry have given Belgium a five-shot lead heading into the final round of the World Cup of Golf in Melbourne, Australia.

They shot a combined nine-under par round of 63 to go to 19 under par for the tournament ahead nearest challengers, Mexico, Italy and South Korea.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry and Paul Dunne are in a share of 8th place on 11 under par.

Phil Mickelson got one over big rival Tiger Woods last night to scoop 7-million pounds in their head-to-head golf clash in Las Vegas.

He took the jackpot as the match-play event went to 22 holes – and ended up being played under floodlights.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card today at Gowran Park where the opening race is due off at the earlier time of 11.35am.

The going there is good to yielding in places and yielding on the chase course.

There’s also racing in the UK at

Haydock at 12.10 – good, good to soft in places

Ascot at 12.20 – good, good to soft in places

Huntingdon at 12pm – good

and on the standard tracks in Lingfield and Wolverhampton at 11.45 and 5.15 respectively.