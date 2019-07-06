Saturday Morning GAA Fixtures and Results

Results
All Round 4 Games
Credit Union Junior Football League Group 1,
Kilcummin 1-18 Spa Killarney 2-6
Credit Union Junior Football League Group 2,
Listowel Emmets 5-12 Austin Stacks 3-15,
Annascaul 2-18 John Mitchel’s 2-10
Credit Union Junior Football League Group 3,
An Ghaeltacht 6-17 St Patrick’s Blennerville 3-7
Milltown/Castlemaine 4-7 Dingle 0-13
Keel 1-9 Castlegregory GAA Club 1-8
Credit Union Junior Football League Group 4,
Listry 1-15 Currow 0-12
St Michael’s-Foilmore 3-19 Cromane 0-11
Credit Union Junior Football League Group 5,
Clounmacon W/O St Senan’s
U14 East Region
Listry Keel 3.03. (12)
Firies 2.05. (11)
Fixtures
Garveys Super Valu Senior Hurling Championship 2019
Venue: Austin Stack Park,
Ballyheigue V Lixnaw 17:00,
Abbeydorney V St Brendan’s 19:00,
Senior Football League Div 2
Venue: Beaufort, (Round 4), Beaufort V Ballymacelligott 19:30, Ref: Tom Moriarty