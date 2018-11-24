Saturday Lunchtime Sports Update

BOXING

Ireland’s Kellie Harrington has won lightweight gold at the women’s world boxing championships in New Delhi.

The Dubliner has beaten Thai southpaw Sudaporn Seesondee on a split decision.





It adds to the 28-year-old’s silver medal from the 2016 worlds in Astana.

Here’s the moment Harrington was crowned champion

SOCCER

Mick McCarthy is set to be unveiled as the new Republic of Ireland manager tomorrow afternoon.

The former Ireland captain will sign a 2-point-4-million Euro two-year contract this weekend to succeed Martin O’Neill.

McCarthy’s long-time number two Terry Connor is expected to be appointed assistant manager with Robbie Keane part of the coaching team.

Ireland will learn their opponents for Euro 2020 Qualification when the draw is made in Dublin on Sunday week.

The top four are all in action as the Premier League returns this afternoon after the International break.

Leaders Manchester City are away to West Ham,

While Liverpool make the trip to Watford.

And fourth entertain third at Wembley, where Tottenham face Chelsea in the late kick-off.

In today’s other games, Brighton take on Leicester.

Manchester United welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford

Everton face Cardiff

And Southampton go to Fulham.

RUGBY

Ireland will look to wrap up their international year with another win this evening, when they host the USA at the Aivia Stadium.

Joe Schmidt has named a much changed side for the final game of the November series, with plenty of players trying to impress a year out from the World Cup.

That kicks off at 6.30,

England aim to end their autumn rugby union international campaign on a high when they take on Australia at Twickenham this afternoon.

Eddie Jones’ side have secured wins over South Africa and Japan – while suffering a narrow defeat to world champions New Zealand.

Co-captain Owen Farrell feels like they’re starting to develop as a team.

Ireland’s Women are in Twickenham to play England at 5.40.

RACING

5 of the best staying chasers in Britain go to post for the Betfair Chase at Haydock, the first leg of the One Million Pound Triple Crown.

Mike Vince looks ahead.



MOTORSPORT

Britain’s Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will go into this lunchtime’s qualifying session for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix feeling confident.

He posted the fastest time in final practice – with Ferrari pair Kimi Raikkonen (pron: rye-koe-nun) and Sebastian Vettel second and third respectively.

Hamilton will look to seal an 11th victory of the year in tomorrow’s race.