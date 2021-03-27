Saturday Lunchtime Sports Update

RUGBY

Munster will aim to win their first silverware in ten years when they take on holders Leinster in this evening’s Guinness PRO14 final.

Joey Carbery starts at out-half for the Reds against his former side with Keith Earls, Conor Murray, Tadhg Beirne and Peter O’Mahony among the players returning to their starting 15.

Leinster head-coach Leo Cullen has opted to keep their captain Johnny Sexton in reserve but he has welcomed back Robbie Henshaw and Cian Healy.

Munster boss Johann van Graan says both sides know each other well

Kick-off at the R-D-S is at 5pm.



SOCCER

Troy Parrott has been brought into the Republic of Ireland’s matchday squad for the injured Aaron Connolly for tonight’s clash with Luxembourg.

Having lost at Serbia midweek, Ireland are looking to get back on track with a win in Group A of World Cup qualifying.

Manager Stephen Kenny says teenager Parrott is ready if called upon this evening

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at a quarter-to-eight, with Serbia hosting Portugal at the same time.



There are two games this afternoon in the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division.

Drogheda, who opened with a win against Waterford last week, go to St Pat’s.

While Bohemians look to bounce back from their loss to Finn Harps when they host Longford at Dalymount Park.

Both games kick off at 4pm.

BOXING

British boxer Dillian Whyte looks to avenge last summer’s defeat to Alexander Povetkin when the pair meet in Gibraltar tonight.

The WBC interim heavyweight championship is on the line – and a potential future fight against the winner of Anthony Joshua versus Tyson Fury.

###

And one of the greatest boxers of all time, Oscar de la Hoya has announced he’s to fight again – 13 years after his retirement.

The 48-year-old won 11 world titles across six weight divisions during his career, with his last bout a defeat to Manny Pacquiao in 2008.

The Mexican will get back in to the ring at an event on the 3rd of July.

SNOOKER

Neil Robertson awaits the winner of today’s semi-final at the Tour Championship.

Ronnie O’Sullivan takes on Barry Hawkins at Celtic Manor, with the first session underway since one o’clock.

Robertson booked his place in the final with a 9-3 win over Mark Selby last night.



RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Navan this afternoon, with the first off at ten-to-2.

The going on the County Meath track is Heavy.

In the UK, there’s racing today at

Kempton, standard/slow, from 1.15

Doncaster, good, from 1.25

Newbury, good to soft, from 2.20

Wolverhampton, standard, from 4.25

The latest from Kelso

12.30 No 1 Leostar 5/4 fav

1.00 No