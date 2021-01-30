Saturday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

It’s goalless between Everton and Newcastle in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Victory for the hosts would see them move up to fifth place while Newcastle are aiming to end an 11 game winless streak.

It’s top against bottom at 3pm as Manchester City host Sheffield United, two relegation rivals face off as West Brom take on Fulham and Crystal Palace host Wolves.

Arsenal and Manchester United renew rivalries at half-five while the late game sees Southampton welcome Aston Villa to Saint Mary’s.

In the Scottish Premiership, Celtic would cut Rangers’ lead at the top to 20 points with victory over St Mirren.

===

Midfielder Conor McCormack has signed for Galway United from Derry City.

The 30-year-old is a two-time League of Ireland Premier Division and F-A-I Cup winner.

McCormack’s move to Terryland Park will see him re-unite with his former Cork boss John Caulfield.

RUGBY

Johnny Sexton feels he’s a better leader heading into his second Six Nations as Ireland captain.

The Leinster out-half hopes to shake off a hamstring strain to return to training tomorrow ahead of the competition opener against Wales next Sunday.

Sexton faced criticism for showing his frustration when substituted against France last season.

The 35-year-old says he’s learned from the incident

===

Leinster have the opportunity to move to the top of Conference A of the Guinness PRO14 this evening.

Victory at the Scarlets would see the defending champions leapfrog rivals Ulster at the summit.

Prop Tadhg Furlong makes his long awaited return from injury in the game at Parc Ui Scarlets, where there’s a twenty-five-to-eight kick-off.

===

Munster have an 11-point advantage at the top of Conference B heading into their clash with Benetton.

The Reds have lost two of their last three games in the league but Benetton are yet to register a victory in the PRO14 this term.

There’s a 5pm start in Treviso.

GOLF

Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington are in a share of 10th place after three rounds of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

The Irish duo will go into the final day tomorrow at seven-under-par after rounds of 67 and 69 respectively.

England Paul Casey’s taken the 54 hole lead by one stroke at 15-under.

===

Rory McIlroy is five-under-par heading into his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open in California.

He’s four shots behind the half-way leader Viktor Hovland.

Six players, including former Masters winner Patrick Reed,are within one stroke of the Norwegian.

ATHLETICS

Athletics Ireland have confirmed that next month’s National Indoor Championships have been cancelled.

They’ve reached the decision due to level-five COVID-19 restrictions being extended until March the 5th.

While elite athletes have been granted exemptions to train, they say the safety of all athletes and coaches come first.

Athletics Ireland are now considering hosting a COVID-19 compliant event in order to allow athletes to qualify for the upcoming European Indoors in March.

RACING

Today’s cancelled race card at Fairyhouse has been re-scheduled for Monday, February 8th.

The planned meeting fell this morning due to waterlogging at the track following heavy rain.