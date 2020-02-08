Saturday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results

Denny Division 1A
Ballyheigue Athletic 0-2 Asdee Rovers
Scorers
Asdee Rovers; Gavin Casey⚽️⚽️.
Denny Premier A
Killarney Celtic 8–1 Tralee Dynamos
Scorers
Killarney Celtic; Adam O’Rourke ⚽️⚽️, Shane Lowth ⚽️⚽️⚽️, Stephen O’Mahony, Danny Roche, Ryan Kelliher .
Tralee Dynamos; David Townsend .
Saturday 8th February 2020
Denny Premier B
7-00 Camp Utd v Killorglin Afc , Match Postponed .
Denny Division 2B
7-00 Clanmaurice Utd v Classic Fc ‘C’ , Match Postponed .
Denny Youths League
2-00 Rattoo Rovers v Atletico Ardfert , Venue Ballyduff .
2-00 Fenit Samphires v Listowel Celtic , Venue Match Postponed Due To A Bereavement .
2-00 Killarney Athletic v Killarney Celtic , Venue Woodlawn .
2-00 Mastergeeha Fc v Ballyhar Dynamos , Venue Kilbrean Park .
Denny U17 League
2-00 Inter Kenmare v Killorglin Afc , Venue Kenmare .