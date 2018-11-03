Saturday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results

Denny Premier B
AC Athletic 3-3 Killarney Celtic B
Munster Champions Trophy 1/4 Final(extra time & pens if needed)
6-00 Killarney Celtic v Brideview United , Venue Celtic Park.
Munster Youth Cup 2nd Round (extra time & pens if needed)
2-00 St Brendans Park v Ballyhar Dynamos , Venue Christy Leahy Park.
2-00 Killorglin Afc v Killarney Celtic, Venue Killorglin.
Denny Youths League
2-00 Mastergeeha Fc v Killarney Athletic, Venue Kilbrean Park.
2-00 Listowel Celtic v Rattoo Rovers, Venue Pat Kennedy Park.
2-00 Castleisland Afc v Tralee Dynamos, Venue Castleisland.
Denny Division 2B
2-00 Ballyheigue Athletic v Dingle Bay Rovers, Venue Mounthawk Park Red Astro Pitch.
Denny Division 1A
7-00 Sporting Listowel v Atletico Ardfert, Venue Mounthawk Park Blue Astro Pitch.
Denny Division 2B
7-00 CG Killarney B v Classic Fc C, Venue Mounthawk Park Red Astro Pitch.
Sunday 4th November 2018
FAI Closed Day for all games for FAI Cup Finals.