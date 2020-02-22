Saturday Local GAA Results & Fixtures

Results
Frank Doran Safeguard Security East Kerry Senior League
DIVISION 1A ROUND 3
Spa 2-10 Killarney Legion 1-7
Lee Strand Tralee Senior League.
Friday 21st.
John Mitchels v Austin Stacks OFF Weather
Fixtures
Frank Doran Safeguard Security East Kerry Senior League
DIVISION 1A ROUND 3
SAT 22ND FEBRUARY at 4pm
DIVISION 2 – ROUND 1
Glenfesk v Currow at 4pm. Balladuffa
East Kerry U21 Championship Quarter Final Scataglin/Cordal v Gneeveguilla at 2pm. at cordal
Munster Chimney Solutions Tralee Minor League:
Ardfert V John Mitchels , Saturday 22th @ 5.00pm