Saturday Local GAA Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

Lee Strand County Under 14 hurling League

St. Brendan’s 6 – 10 Lixnaw 1 – 5

Tralee Parnell’s 3 – 9 Crotta O’Neill’s 1 – 8

Ballyheigue 4 – 11 Kilmoyley 4 – 4

Causeway 4 – 10 Abbeydorney 1 – 6

