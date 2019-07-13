Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Credit Union County Senior Football League
Div 1
Dr Crokes 2-19 St Mary’s 0-10
Div 5 Gr A
Sneem Derrynane 3-9 Milltown/Castlemaine 1-14
Div 5 Gr B
Cromane 6-16 John Mitchel’s 1-10
County Senior Football League Round 8
Games at 7.30 unless stated
First named at home
Div 1
Austin Stacks V An Ghaeltacht 6:30
Kerins O’Rahilly’s V Killarney Legion
Rathmore V Spa Killarney
Templenoe V Dingle
Na Gaeil V Kilcummin
Div 2
Dr Crokes V Dromid Pearses 5:30
John Mitchel’s V Annascaul
Beaufort V Ardfert Football Club
Castleisland Desmonds V Kenmare
Glenbeigh-Glencar V Glenflesk
Ballymacelligott V Brosna
Div 3
Firies V St Senan’s
Fossa V Milltown/Castlemaine
St Patrick’s Blennerville V Gneeveguilla
Ballydonoghue V Listowel Emmets
Currow V Listry
Div 4
St Michael’s-Foilmore V Castlegregory
Laune Rangers V Finuge
Reenard V Tarbert
Waterville Frank Caseys V Skelligs Rangers
Cordal V Duagh
Div 5 Gr A
Scartaglin V Kenmare Shamrocks 4:00
Dr Crokes V Ballyduff 4:00
Dingle V Tuosist 5:30
Kerins O’Rahilly’s V Beale 5:30
Div 5 Gr B
Rathmore V Austin Stacks 5:30
Moyvane V Kilgarvan
Knocknagoshel V Killarney Legion
Asdee V Beaufort
East Region U14 Football League
Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Firies B 2.10 Dr Crokes B 5.01. (A Draw)
Cordal-Scartaglin 5.24 Listry-Keel B 1.04
South Kerry Under 14 Football League
St. Michaels/Foilmore 5.20 St. Marys/Reenard 2.9
Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 4.14 Skellig Rangers 4.10