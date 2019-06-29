Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Senior Football League
Div 1
Killarney Legion 0-11 Rathmore 0-11
County Senior Hurling League
Division 1 Round 7
Causeway 2 – 16 St. Brendan’s 0 0 -9
Ballyduff received a walkover from Abbeydorney
East Region Minor Football League, sponsored by Tatler Jack bar & restaurant Accommodation Killarney
Division 2
Glenflesk 4-10 Kilcummin 4-14
East Region U14 Football League, sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Firies B 4-12 Killarney Legion B 4-7
County Senior Football League
First named at home, games at 7.30 unless stated
Div 1
An Ghaeltacht V Kerins O’Rahilly’s 1:30
Spa Killarney V Dr Crokes 7:00
Templenoe V Austin Stacks
Kilcummin V Dingle
Div 2
Brosna V John Mitchel’s 7:15
Dromid Pearses V Glenbeigh-Glencar
Castleisland Desmonds V Ballymacelligott
Div 3
St Senan’s V Fossa
Gneeveguilla V Listowel Emmets
Div 4
Tarbert V Valentia Young Islanders
Finuge V Reenard
Duagh V St Michael’s-Foilmore
Waterville Frank Caseys V Cordal
Div 5 Gr A
Kenmare Shamrocks V Milltown/Castlemaine
Ballyduff V Kerins O’Rahilly’s
Sneem/Derrynane V Dr Crokes @ Derrynane
Lee Strand Co. Under 14 Division 1 hurling league final
St. Brendan’s v Ballyduff @ Ballyheigue, 6.00