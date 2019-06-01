Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Rose Hotel Ladies County U16 Football League Division 4 Final
Castlegregory 3-12 Kerins O’Rahillys 2-10
Rose Hotel Ladies U14 Non County Football League
Inbhear Sceine Gaels -v- Southern Gaels B – 4.00 Sneem
Credit Union Junior Football League Group 1, (Round 2), Gneeveguilla 3-9 Glenbeigh-Glencar 1-7
Credit Union Junior Football League Group 1, (Round 2), Kilcummin 1-16 Laune Rangers 0-15
Credit Union Junior Football League Group 2, (Round 2), Na Gaeil 2-10 Annascaul 1-9
Credit Union Junior Football League Group 3, (Round 2), Keel 0-11 Milltown/Castlemaine 0-5
Credit Union Junior Football League Group 5, (Round 2), Churchill W/O St Senan’s –
Credit Union Junior Football League Group 6, (Round 2), Brosna 1-15 Cordal 1-15
Credit Union Junior Football League Group 6, (Round 2), Tarbert 4-9 Knocknagoshel 1-18
County Senior Hurling League Division 1
Ballyheigue 1-18 Abbeydorney 2-6
Crotta O’Neill’s 1-17 Lixnaw 0-11
St Brendan’s 1-15 Kilmoyley 1-12
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Causeway 4 4 0 0 70 43 27 8
St Brendan’s 3 3 0 0 63 38 25 6
Crotta 3 3 0 0 63 52 11 6
Kilmoyley 5 2 0 3 100 76 24 4
Lixnaw 5 2 0 3 68 76 -8 4
Ballyduff 3 1 0 2 51 62 -11 2
Ballyheigue 4 1 0 3 65 82 -17 2
Abbeydorney 5 0 0 5 68 119 -51 0