Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Lee Strand Co. Under 14 Hurling League Division 1
Semi-final
St. Brendan’s 5-13 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 3-10 [after extra time]
Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Senior Hurling League
Round 3
Causeway 0-17 Crotta 0-13
Kilmoyley 3-16 Ballyheigue 1-10
Abbeydorney 4-12 Lixnaw 1-20 [ a 1 point win for Abbeydorney]
County Senior Football League
Div 1
Dr Crokes 4-18 Templenoe 1-15
Games at 7 unless stated
Div 2
Kenmare V John Mitchel’s
Div 3
Gneeveguilla V Lispole
Firies V Currow
Div 4
Tarbert V Finuge
Laune Rangers V Cordal
Div 5 Gr A
Milltown/Castlemaine V Ballyduff 6:30
Tuosist V Sneem/Derrynane
Div 5 Gr B
Knocknagoshel V Asdee
Ballylongford v Beaufort
All-Ireland Senior Doubles Handball Final
At 2 in Broadford, Limerick
Dominick Lynch and John Joe Quirke, Glenbeigh v Daniel Relihan and Michael Hedigan, Cork
Ladies All Ireland U14 Football Championship
Stage 2 in Galway
Group A
12.00 Kerry v Mayo
2.00 Sligo v Kerry
4.00 Meath v Kerry