Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Minor Football League
Div 6B
Spa 8-17 St Michael’s-Foilmore 4-11
County Senior Hurling League
Division 1
St Brendan’s V Ballyduff 2:00
Crotta O’Neill’s V Causeway 3:30
Mid Kerry Football
Senior League back game
Miltown/Castlemaine v Glenbeigh/Glencar-OFF
U21 Championship Final
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane v Laune Rangers at 2 in Beaufort
(extra time playable)
County Minor Football League
Div 1
Venue: Connolly Park ( Austin Stacks), (Round 4), Austin Stacks V Dr Crokes 12:00, Ref: Brian Fleming
Venue: Killarney Legion , (Round 4), Killarney Legion V Laune Rangers 15:00, Ref: Peter Curtin
Venue: Killeen (Na Gaeil), (Round 4), Na Gaeil V Rathmore 15:00, Ref: James Brosnan
Div 2
Venue: Farranfore (Firies), (Round 4), Firies V Dingle 15:00, Ref: Ronan Moore
Venue: Gneeveguilla, (Round 4), Gneeveguilla V Knock/Brosna/Duagh 15:00, Ref: John O Neill
Venue: Kenmare, (Round 4), Kenmare V An Ghaeltacht 15:00, Ref: Garvan Kelleher
Div 3A
Venue: Cromane, (Round 4), Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane V Keel/Listry 15:00, Ref: Maurice Murphy
Venue: Churchill, (Round 4), Churchill V Milltown/Castlemaine 15:00, Ref: Billy Lacey
Div 3B
Venue: Ballylongford, (Round 4), Asdee/Ballylongford V Kerins O’Rahilly’s 13:00, Ref: Joseph Murphy
Venue: Glenflesk, (Round 4), Glenflesk V Renard – St. Mary’s 14:30, Ref: Christy Crowley
Venue: Beaufort, (Round 4), Beaufort V Castlegregory GAA Club 15:00, Ref: Jimmy O Shea
Div 4
Venue: Ardfert, (Round 4), Ardfert Football Club V St Senan’s 12:30, Ref: Brendan Griffin
Venue: Fossa, (Round 4), Fossa V Annascaul/Lispole 15:30, Ref: Thomas Harold
Div 5
Venue: Ballymacelligott, (Round 4), Ballymacelligott V Ballyduff 15:00, Ref: Denis Sayers
Venue: Finuge GAA Club, (Round 4), Finuge V Kilgarvan/Tuosist 15:00, Ref: Michael Hennessy
Div 6A
Venue: Moyvane, (Round 1), Moyvane/Tarbert V John Mitchel’s 14:00, Ref: Darragh O Shea
The East Kerry Scór na bPáistí Final takes place today at noon at Fossa Hall.
Tralee Town Board Timberlands Kitchen and Floors under 12 League.
@3
Division 1
Na Gaeil (A) v Austin Stacks (A)
John Mitchels (A) V Ballymac (A)
Division 2
Churchill (A) v Kerins O’Rahillys
Division 3
Ballymac (B) v John Mitchels (B)
Na Gaeil (B) v Ardfert (B)