Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

East Kerry Senior Football Championship
Aquila Club Dr O’Donoghue Cup
Quarter Final
Rathmore 1-15 Spa 1-7
Man of the match; Chrissy Spiers, Rathmore
The final game of the Kerry LGFA season takes place at Currans Centre of Excellence today.
Na Gaeil take on Corca Dhuibhne in the Mary Jo Curran A Cup Final at 7.15.
East Kerry Football
Minor “A” Championship
Semi Final – Extra Time if necessary
Venue: Cordal
Rathmore V Gneeveguilla at 3
The East Kerry Scor na nOg Finals are on at noon today at Killarney Racecourse.
North Kerry Football
Bernard O’Callaghan Memorial Senior Championship
Sponsored by McMunn’s Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion
Quarter Final
Duagh v Finuge @ 2.30
E.T
Venue: Beale