Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Intermediate Hurling Plate Final
Ballyheigue 4-10 Austin Stacks 0-6
Tom Healy Under 15 Hurling Tournament Final
St. Brendan’s 3-6 Abbeydorney 2-4
Winning captain: Christopher Lawlor
Shield Final
Ballyheigue 2-8 Crotta 1-3
Winning captain: Daniel O’Loughlin
Walshs Super Valu South Kerry Senior Football Championship
Quarter Final
Sneem/Derrynane v Dromid Pearses @ 3 in Sneem
Mid Kerry Minor Football Championship Final, sponsored by Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin
At 3.30 in Keel
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane v Laune Rangers
East Kerry Football
Dr. O’Donoghue Cup, sponsored by Aquila Club & Dr O Donoghues Family
Round 1 at 2
Spa V Scartaglen
Venue: Spa
Quarter Final at 4
Kilcummin V Listry
Venue: Kilcummin
Tatler Jack East Kerry Minor “C” Football Championship Final
Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium
Glenflesk V Currow at 3
Minor “B” Championship Semi Final
Venue: Gneeveguilla
Gneeveguilla V Fossa at 3
Extra Time where necessary
North Kerry Football
Bob Stack Memorial U21 Championship, sponsored by Dennehy Veterinary Clinic Duagh
Quarter Finals @ 3
Venue: Ballylongford
Beale v Moyvane/Tarbert
Venue: Duagh
Emmets v St Senans
Brendan Boyle Memorial Junior Cup, sponsored by Moloney, McCarthy & Associates Accountants & Tax Advisors
Semi Final @ 3
Venue: Beale
Duagh B v Ballyduff B
Lee Strand Ladies U14 Town League Football Final
Kerins O’Rahillys v Austin Stacks @ 3.30 in Ballyrickard
Roddy O’Donnell Tralee Town Championship Final sponsored by Lee Strand.
Austin Stacks V Kerins O’Rahillys on Saturday 3rd of November at 7.00 pm in Austin Stacks Park.