Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

East Kerry Football
U14 Div 5 final, sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Currow 5-12 Gneeveguilla 3-08
East Region U12 Football League, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
First named team has home venue
Fossa v Scartaglin @ 5.00
Cordal v Beaufort @ 5.15
All Tatler Jack East Kerry Minor Football Championship games fixed for today are off due to a bereavement.
The Munster Ladies Intermediate football final, Na Gaeil v Aghada (Cork), at 4 today in Mallow.
North Kerry Football
Bernard O’Callaghan Memorial Senior Championship, sponsored by McMunn’s Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion
Moyvane v Ballydonoghue in Moyvane at 3.00
Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship Semi Final, sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Killorglin ( Michael O’Connor Memorial Shield)
Miltown/Castlemaine take on Glenbeigh/Glencar at 4.
Venue to be confirmed. Extra time playable.
Mid Kerry Minor Football Championship Semi final, sponsored by Keanes Supervalu Killorglin (Derry O’Sullivan Memorial Shield)
Keel/Listry play Laune Rangers at 4 in Keel
South Kerry Junior Football Cup Semi Final
At 4, extra time if required
Renard home to St Michael’s/Foilmore
Tralee Town Junior League Final, Muster Chimney Solution
Austin Stacks V Ardfert at 4 in Kerins O’Rahillys