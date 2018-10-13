Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

East Kerry Football

U14 Div 5 final, sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney

Currow 5-12 Gneeveguilla 3-08

East Region U12 Football League, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

First named team has home venue

Fossa v Scartaglin @ 5.00

Cordal v Beaufort @ 5.15

All Tatler Jack East Kerry Minor Football Championship games fixed for today are off due to a bereavement.





The Munster Ladies Intermediate football final, Na Gaeil v Aghada (Cork), at 4 today in Mallow.

North Kerry Football

Bernard O’Callaghan Memorial Senior Championship, sponsored by McMunn’s Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion

Moyvane v Ballydonoghue in Moyvane at 3.00

Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship Semi Final, sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Killorglin ( Michael O’Connor Memorial Shield)

Miltown/Castlemaine take on Glenbeigh/Glencar at 4.

Venue to be confirmed. Extra time playable.

Mid Kerry Minor Football Championship Semi final, sponsored by Keanes Supervalu Killorglin (Derry O’Sullivan Memorial Shield)

Keel/Listry play Laune Rangers at 4 in Keel

South Kerry Junior Football Cup Semi Final

At 4, extra time if required

Renard home to St Michael’s/Foilmore

Tralee Town Junior League Final, Muster Chimney Solution

Austin Stacks V Ardfert at 4 in Kerins O’Rahillys