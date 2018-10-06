Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Co. Minor Hurling League Division 1A Final
Ballyheigue/Causeway 2-11 Abbeydorney 2-8
The Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship Final is down for decision today.
Ballyduff and Kilmoyley go head to head in Abbeydorney at 6.
The game doubles up as the replay of the County Senior Hurling League Division 1 semi-final
East Kerry U16 Football League, sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Div 4 Final
Kilcummin 2-14 (20)
Glenflesk. 3-10 (19)
U12 Football League
Spa 1-09
Kilcummin 3-10
North Kerry Ladies Football
Billy Kissane Meats
Under 13 District Championship semi-finals @ 1.30
Feale Gaeils v North Kerry
St Kieran’s v Tralee District
The Final is fixed for 2.45
Matches at John Mitchels complex
East Kerry Football
Aquilla Club Senior Football Championship, Dr. O’Donoghue Cup
¼ Final
Currow home to Legion at 3
Tatler Jack Minor Football Championship
Groups B&C ¼ Finals
First named at home
Firies v Glenflesk @ 3
Spa v Killarney Legion @ 2
Kilcummin v Fossa-OFF
Group A Round 1
Scartaglen/Cordal v Dr Crokes-OFF
East Kerry U12 Football League
Fossa home to Beaufort at 5
South Kerry Minor Football Championship Final
St Marys/Renard V Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe
At 5 in Dromid