Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Co. Minor Hurling League Division 1A Final

Ballyheigue/Causeway 2-11 Abbeydorney 2-8

The Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship Final is down for decision today.

Ballyduff and Kilmoyley go head to head in Abbeydorney at 6.

The game doubles up as the replay of the County Senior Hurling League Division 1 semi-final

East Kerry U16 Football League, sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney

Div 4 Final

Kilcummin 2-14 (20)

Glenflesk. 3-10 (19)





U12 Football League

Spa 1-09

Kilcummin 3-10

North Kerry Ladies Football

Billy Kissane Meats

Under 13 District Championship semi-finals @ 1.30

Feale Gaeils v North Kerry

St Kieran’s v Tralee District

The Final is fixed for 2.45

Matches at John Mitchels complex

East Kerry Football

Aquilla Club Senior Football Championship, Dr. O’Donoghue Cup

¼ Final

Currow home to Legion at 3

Tatler Jack Minor Football Championship

Groups B&C ¼ Finals

First named at home

Firies v Glenflesk @ 3

Spa v Killarney Legion @ 2

Kilcummin v Fossa-OFF

Group A Round 1

Scartaglen/Cordal v Dr Crokes-OFF

East Kerry U12 Football League

Fossa home to Beaufort at 5

South Kerry Minor Football Championship Final

St Marys/Renard V Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe

At 5 in Dromid