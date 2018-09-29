Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

U16 East Region Football Championship sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Division 1 Final
Rathmore 0-13 Dr Crokes 2-14
All Ireland 60×30 Minor Singles Handball Final
Ballymac’s Daire Keane v Kilkenny’s Jack Holden at 2 in Croke Park
Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship, sponsored by Bunkers Bar and Restaurant Killorglin
At 3.30
Cromane home to Miltown/Castlemaine
Aquila Club East Kerry Senior Football Championship
Dr O’Donoghue Cup Round 1
Extra time if necessary
First named at home
Currow v Cordal @ 5.30
South Kerry Minor Football Championship @ 5
Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe v St Michaels/Foilmore in Sneem
St Marys/Renard v Dromid/Waterville in Caherciveen
North Kerry Ladies Football
Trophyworld Under 16
Division 3 B
Churchill v Dingle @ 11