Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Vincent Murphy Sports Minor Co League Div 1 Final
Full Time
Cromane/Laune Rangers: 0-10
Southern Gaels: 3-15
Vincent Murphy Sports Minor Co League Div 2 Final
Full Time
Abbeydorney 6-10
MKL Gaels 4-08
Ladies Munster Intermediate Club Football Championship Quarter Final
Clonakilty home to Finuge St Senans at 2.
County Intermediate Football Championship
Quarter-Final
Venue: Austin Stack Park
Laune Rangers V Spa Killarney 7:00
County Junior Premier Football Championship
Semi-Final
Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium
Gneeveguilla V Fossa 3:00
East Kerry Senior Football Championship
Dr. O’Donoghue Cup
sponsored by AQUILLA Club & Dr Donoghue Family
First Round
First team named is at home
Glenflesk V Firies at 4:00