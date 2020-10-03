Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

Vincent Murphy Sports Minor Co League Div 1 Final
Full Time
Cromane/Laune Rangers: 0-10
Southern Gaels: 3-15

Vincent Murphy Sports Minor Co League Div 2 Final
Full Time
Abbeydorney 6-10
MKL Gaels 4-08

Ladies Munster Intermediate Club Football Championship Quarter Final
Clonakilty home to Finuge St Senans at 2.



County Intermediate Football Championship
Quarter-Final
Venue: Austin Stack Park
Laune Rangers V Spa Killarney 7:00


County Junior Premier Football Championship
Semi-Final
Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium
Gneeveguilla V Fossa 3:00

East Kerry Senior Football Championship
Dr. O’Donoghue Cup
sponsored by AQUILLA Club & Dr Donoghue Family
First Round
First team named is at home
Glenflesk V Firies at 4:00

