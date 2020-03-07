Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Senior Hurling League
Div 1
Abbeydorney 3-20 Kilgarvan 5-10
The East Kerry Scor Sinsear Finals in Scartaglin Heritage Centre, sponsored by Killarney Credit Union. Bean an Ti-Aimi Ni Riada. Winners qualify for the County Final this Friday 13th March at Milltown Community Centre.
Figure Dancing-Spa; Orlaith Spillane, Aslinn O’Donovan, Leah Murphy, Ailbhe Gallagher, Ciara Moynihan, Meghann Cronin, Aine Brosnan & Kate Lawlor.
Set Dancing-Spa; Trish Murphy, Meghann Cronin, Aine Brosnan, Anna O”Connor, Kianan Doherty, Eoin O’ Donoghue Cian O’Sullivan & Gary O’Sullivan.
Instrumental Music-Fossa; Mike Kelleher, Cian O’Sullivan, Mary Kelleher, Amy Moriarty & Sean Kelleher.
Bailead Group-Dr Crokes; Cillian Hickey, Lillie Fole & Fiona Gavin.
Solo Singing-Kilcummin; Shauna O’Leary
Recitation-Spa; Ray O’Sullivan
Novelty Act-Fossa; Frances Healy, Eileen Lucey, Theresa. Kisssne, Mike Griffin, Gene Moriarty & Mike Sheehan.
Overall Club-Spa
Tesco All-Ireland Minor B Camogie Shield
1 @ Currans
Kerry v Roscommon
County Senior Hurling League
Div 1
Crotta O Neills home to Kilmoyley @ 4
Ballyduff host Ballyheigue @ 4:30
County Senior Football League
Div 6
Beaufort host John Mitchels at 4
The County Minor Football Leagues continues today.
Minor Football League Division 1
Sat, 07 Mar, Venue: J P O Sullivan Park (Laune Rangers), (Round 4), Laune Rangers V Austin Stacks 16:00, Ref: Darcy O Connell
Sat, 07 Mar, Venue: Killeen (Na Gaeil), (Round 4), Na Gaeil V Rathmore 16:00, Ref: George O Donnell
Minor Football League Division 2
Sat, 07 Mar, Venue: Kenmare, (Round 1), Kenmare V Castlegregory GAA Club 16:00, Ref: Harry Bartlett
Sat, 07 Mar, Venue: Gallaras (An Ghaeltacht), (Round 1), An Ghaeltacht V Keel/Listry 16:00, Ref: Tom Griffin
Minor Football League Division 3A
Sat, 07 Mar, Venue: Glenbeigh, (Round 4), Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane V Ballymacelligott 16:00, Ref: Maurice O Sullivan
Sat, 07 Mar, Venue: Strand Road (Kerins O Rahillys), (Round 4), Kerins O’Rahilly’s V Currow 16:00, Ref: Peter Curtin
Minor Football League Division 3B
Sat, 07 Mar, Venue: Ballyduff, (Round 3), Ballyduff V Churchill 15:00, Ref: Gordon Kerins ( Snr )
Sat, 07 Mar, Venue: Templenoe, (Round 3), Templenoe/Sneem/Derrynane V Beaufort 16:00, Ref: Brendan Brosnan
Minor Football League Division 4
Sat, 07 Mar, Venue: Tousist, (Round 4), Kilgarvan/Tuosist V Castleisland Desmonds 16:00, Ref: Jimmy O Shea
Sat, 07 Mar, Venue: John Mitchels , (Round 4), Ardfert Football Club V John Mitchels 16:00, Ref: Tadgh Murphy
Minor Football League Division 5
Sat, 07 Mar, Venue: Finuge GAA Club, (Round 3), Finuge V St Senan’s 16:00, Ref: Thomas Sullivan
Sat, 07 Mar, Venue: Paddy Kennedy Park (Annascaul), (Round 3), Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle V Milltown/Castlemaine 16:00, Ref: John Courtney
Sat, 07 Mar, Venue: Bob Stack Park (Beale), (Round 3), Beale V Listowel Emmets 16:00, Ref: Darragh O Shea
Minor Football Division 6A
Sat, 07 Mar, Venue: Ballinskelligs, (Round 3), St Michael’s-Foilmore V Skellig Rangers/Valentia 16:00, Ref: Billy O Shea
Sat, 07 Mar, Venue: Waterville, (Round 3), Dromid/Waterville V Spa Killarney 16:00, Ref: Daniel Clifford
Minor Football League Division 6B
Sat, 07 Mar, Venue: Cordal, (Round 3), Cordal/Scartaglin V Moyvane/Tarbert 14:00, Ref: John Purcell
Sat, 07 Mar, Venue: Ballydonoghue, (Round 3), Asdee/Ballydonoghue/Ballylongford V St Patrick’s Blennerville 16:00, Ref: Denis Kennelly
Masita All Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior C Football Semi-Final
Colaiste Ide agus Iosef Abbeyfeale v St Josephs, Foxford
Ferbane, Offaly at 1
All Ireland 40×20 Masters A Handball
Singles semi final
Dominick Lynch, Glenbeigh V James Brady, Cavan
At 1 in Glenbeigh