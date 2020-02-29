Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

All Ireland 40×20 senior singles quarter final

Dominick Lynch Glenbeigh v Robbie McCarthy Westmeath

At 2 in Cappagh

That’s followed at 3 by the Munster 40×20 intermediate doubles semi final

Jack O’Shea and Rory O’Connor Glenbeigh v Niall Bolton and Cathal hannon Clare

Munster 40×20 silver master b doubles semi final

John Clifford and Brian Mcevoy Glenbeigh v Mike Lenihan and Rory O’Sullivan Cork

At 1 in Boherbue

Munster 40×20 over 35b doubles semi final

Danny Riordan and Clive Counihan Ballymac v Gary McCarthy and Paul Walsh Waterford

At 1 in Mallow