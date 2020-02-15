40 by 20 Irish Handball Nationals
Men’s Open Singles
1 o’clock in Mayo
Dominck Lynch, Kerry v Paul Moran, Kildare
Early Start Today For Kerry Sides
Keanes Supervalu Killorglin have a home tie tonight in the Men’s Super League.Tip-off is at 7.15 against Abbey Seals Dublin Lions.Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are...
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
40 by 20 Irish Handball Nationals Men's Open Singles 1 o'clock in Mayo Dominck Lynch, Kerry v Paul Moran, Kildare
Saturday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
CPC.IE Ladies and Mens Doubles ChampionshipsDiv 1 Ladies: Edel Kenny & Miriam Rohan defeated Maeve Twomey & Elaine Hudson 21/17 19/21 21/17.Div 1...
Who Was My Biological Father? – February 13th, 2020
‘Mary’ (not her real name) told Jerry how she found out that her birth mother was 12-years-old when she was born. She now wants...
Fine Gael’s Brendan Griffin on Government Formation – February 13th, 2020
Jerry speaks to the re-elected TD Brendan Griffin about the likely makeup of the next government and whether he believes Leo Varadkar should remain...
Can Election Promises on Housing be Fulfilled? – February 13th, 2020
Betty Sayers from Inch raises some interesting questions for new TDs on the key issue of housing.