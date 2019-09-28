Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

McElligott Cup
Final Replay
Gneeveguilla 2-10 Laune Rangers 1-11

North Kerry Under 16 B Hurling Championship
Abbeydorney 7-18 Kilmoyley 3-9

Vincent Murphy Sports Senior Co League Div 1 Semi Final
Na Gaeil 1-8 Rathmore 1-9


Cahill Cup
Final
Venue; Currans
Churchill V St Michael’s-Foilmore 3:30

County Junior Hurling Championship
Round 3
Ballyheigue home to St Patrick’s East Kerry 5:15

North Kerry Jotty Holly Memorial Minor Football Championship
Sponsored by O’Connor Hardware and Farm Supplies Duagh.

Division 2 Final
At 4 in Finuge
Ballyduff v St Senans
Replay in the event of a draw

