Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

McElligott Cup
Final Replay
Gneeveguilla 2-10 Laune Rangers 1-11
North Kerry Under 16 B Hurling Championship
Abbeydorney 7-18 Kilmoyley 3-9
Vincent Murphy Sports Senior Co League Div 1 Semi Final
Na Gaeil 1-8 Rathmore 1-9
Cahill Cup
Final
Venue; Currans
Churchill V St Michael’s-Foilmore 3:30
County Junior Hurling Championship
Round 3
Ballyheigue home to St Patrick’s East Kerry 5:15
North Kerry Jotty Holly Memorial Minor Football Championship
Sponsored by O’Connor Hardware and Farm Supplies Duagh.
Division 2 Final
At 4 in Finuge
Ballyduff v St Senans
Replay in the event of a draw