Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County U21 Hurling Championship
Round 1
Kenmare/Kilgarvan 3-13 Crotta O’Neill’s 0-19
Lixnaw 5-21 Kilmoyley 2-7
North Kerry U14 A Hurling Final
St.Brendan’s 0-6 Ballyduff 5-12
McElligott Cup
Final
Laune Rangers 2-10 Gneeveguilla 1-13
Barrett Cup
Semi-Finals
Austin Stacks 5-9 An Ghaeltacht 3-13
Annascaul 4-12 Knocknagoshel 2-7
Cahill Cup
Semi-Final
Churchill 0-13 Na Gaeil 1-6
East Kerry U14 Football Championship
Div 5 Final
Fossa 5.12 Cordal-Scartaglin 1.14
Tralee Town Board
Junior Football League Final
John Mitchels 4–11 Kerins O’Rahillys 0–10