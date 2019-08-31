Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

East Kerry U14 Football Championship
Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Glenflesk 5.09 Dr Crokes 5.14
South Kerry Under 14 Football Championship
Round 1
St. Michaels/Foilmore 5.18 St. Marys/Reenard 5.2.
St. Michaels/Foilmore will play Skellig Rangers in the semi-final next Friday.
Barrett Cup
(Round 2), Austin Stacks 3-14 Keel 0-1
(Round 2), Knocknagoshel 1-13 St Patrick’s Blennerville 1-10
(Round 2), Ballydonoghue W/O Currow –
Cahill Cup
(Round 1), Brosna 1-12 Spa Killarney 1-9
(Round 1), Cordal W/O Tarbert –
McElligott Cup
(Quarter Final), Rathmore 2-14 Kerins O’Rahilly’s 0-12
(Quarter Final), Gneeveguilla 5-11 Glenbeigh-Glencar 2-11
(Quarter Final), Beaufort 5-10 John Mitchel’s 1-9
(Quarter Final), Kenmare Shamrocks 4-11 Milltown/Castlemaine 3-9
