Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Barrett Cup
Round 1
Listry 3-19 St Michael’s-Foilmore 2-10
St Patrick’s Blennerville 1-14 Tarbert 1-9
Ballydonoghue 2-13 Cordal 2-11
Clounmacon W/O Keel –
Moyvane W/O Currow –
Austin Stacks 4-16 Brosna 1-6
Churchill W/O Ballyduff –
Duagh W/O Annascaul –
Molyneaux Cup
Round 1
Austin Stacks 4-7 Glenbeigh-Glencar 1-9
North Kerry Ladies Football
Terry’s Butcher’s Oakpark
Under 14 Division 1
Ballymac 4-08 Austin Stacks 0-05
North Kerry Football
Intermediate Cup
Sponsored by South Of Ireland Waste Management
Semi Final
6-15 in Knocknagoshel
Castleisland Desmonds v Listowel Emmets B
Lee Strand Tralee Town Board Senior Football Championship Final
Austin Stacks V John Mitchel’s
6.30 in Kerins O’Rahillys main pitch
All-Ireland 60×30 Master A Singles Handball
Semi-Final
2 in Ballymac
Dominick Lynch, Glenbeigh v Barry Gough, Wexford
Match followed by Diamond Masters B Singles Semi-Final
Dermot Casey, Ballymac v Jerry Murphy, Kilkenny
All-Ireland 60×30 Master B Singles
Semi-Final in Wexford
Pat Lacey, Asdee v Ray Wickham, Wexford