Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Junior Football League
Group 4 Final
Ballymacelligott 0-15 St Michael’s-Foilmore 0-13
Group 5 semi-final
Castleisland Desmonds 1-10 Clounmacon 1-7
Lee Strand Co. Under 16 Hurling Championship Final
Ballyheigue 1 – 14 St Brendan’s 1 – 10
Under 16 Plate Semi-Final
Tralee Parnell’s 0 – 13 Abbeydorney 3 – 3
County Senior Football League
Div 3
Lispole V Listry 6:30
Div 5 Gr B
Ballylongford V Knocknagoshel 7:00
East Kerry Senior Football Championship
Dr. O’Donoghue Cup, jointly sponsored by the Aquila Club of Gleneagle Hotel & Dr O’Donoghue’s Family
Preliminary Round
Glenflesk V Cordal at 6
Extra Time if necessary
Lee Strand Tralee Town Board Senior Football Championship
Semi-Finals
Home team named first
Austin Stacks V Kerins O’Rahillys at 7.00
John Mitchels V Ballymacelligott at 7.30
Munster 60×30 Intermediate Handball
Singles Final
2 in Cullen, Cork
Jack O’Shea, Glenbeigh v David Walsh, Waterford
Match to be followed by Junior Doubles ¼ Final
Daire Keane and John Joe Quirke, Kerry v Dale Cusack and Jamie O’Donnell, Cork