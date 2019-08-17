Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Junior Football League

Group 4 Final

Ballymacelligott 0-15 St Michael’s-Foilmore 0-13

Group 5 semi-final

Castleisland Desmonds 1-10 Clounmacon 1-7



Lee Strand Co. Under 16 Hurling Championship Final

Ballyheigue 1 – 14 St Brendan’s 1 – 10

Under 16 Plate Semi-Final

Tralee Parnell’s 0 – 13 Abbeydorney 3 – 3



County Senior Football League

Div 3

Lispole V Listry 6:30

Div 5 Gr B

Ballylongford V Knocknagoshel 7:00



East Kerry Senior Football Championship

Dr. O’Donoghue Cup, jointly sponsored by the Aquila Club of Gleneagle Hotel & Dr O’Donoghue’s Family

Preliminary Round

Glenflesk V Cordal at 6

Extra Time if necessary

Lee Strand Tralee Town Board Senior Football Championship

Semi-Finals

Home team named first

Austin Stacks V Kerins O’Rahillys at 7.00

John Mitchels V Ballymacelligott at 7.30

Munster 60×30 Intermediate Handball

Singles Final

2 in Cullen, Cork

Jack O’Shea, Glenbeigh v David Walsh, Waterford

Match to be followed by Junior Doubles ¼ Final

Daire Keane and John Joe Quirke, Kerry v Dale Cusack and Jamie O’Donnell, Cork